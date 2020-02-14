Valentine's Day: Swiggy, Netflix hook up to celebrate singlehood

New Delhi: Netflix and chill? That's what online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy and streaming portal Netflix want singles in India to indulge in this Valentine's Day. The two brands—instrumental in shaping the way Indians now watch content and consume food—sent out a joint promotional e-mail on Valentine's Day offering film and show recommendations to singles in the country and prompting them to order everything from donuts to "meals for one" from Swiggy.

'Swiggy x Netflix: Valentine’s Day Survival Kit' promotional e-mails were sent to the customer base of the online food ordering platform. The links on the e-mails lead users to Swiggy’s page dedicated to Valentine's Day orders with a note - “Enjoying V Day by yourself? You'll love these meals-for-one. Best enjoyed with your favourite picks from Netflix".

The two platforms have become part of a number of brands offering promotions on services and products around the much anticipated Valentine’s Day. Apparel and gifting brands capitalise on the occasion by giving steep discounts and running offers in stores.

Interestingly, more brands have taken to campaigns themed around celebrating singlehood and have even featured couples from the LGBTQ community, reflecting the changing narrative of the way brands hope to capture more socially acceptable relationships, especially for younger Indians. In fact, packaged food and beverage maker PepsiCo last week roped in Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to celebrate singlehood. The two-minute anthem hinges on Khan’s single status and features choreographer Remo D’Souze.

Moreover, the association of Swiggy and Netflix points to an increasing shift in the way Indians wish to socialise or spend their free time--ordering in meals and consuming content on scores of online streaming platforms now available to them at rock-bottom rates. The association is a nifty one, says brand strategy consultant Harish Bijoor.

"This Netflix-Swiggy combo is a good one. Tells the truth. Praises the individual and offers options of soul food with Swiggy and fantasy fun with Netflix," said Bijoor.

Cashing in on the Valentine's Day weekend, Netflix has lined up romcom on its streaming platform with the sequel to its much-loved original film To All the Boys I've Loved Before, which is titled To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. Starring Lana Condor and Noah Centino, the film follows Lara Jean's high-school romance with Peter Kavinsky. Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan is the Bollywood release this weekend. Two years ago, the American streaming service had released romantic comedy Love Per Square Foot, starring Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar, for the Valentine's Day weekend.

Swiggy’s rival, Zomato sent out e-mails on 13 February alerting customers that diners will not able to avail benefits of its flagship Zomato Gold membership that offers complimentary drinks and food on Valentine's Day.

