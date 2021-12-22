NEW DELHI : Cough-and-cold OTC brand Vicks – backed by Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care – has announced Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its new brand ambassador in India.

The actor, the company said, with his mass appeal and strong youth connect will benefit the firm to connect with younger buyers. It said it will be “leveraging Singh's personality to reinforce its message of urging the younger generation to bid farewell to 'khich khich' and face the world with confidence".

Singh said he was excited to associate with a brand that has been a part of his childhood.

Sahil Sethi, senior director and category head, personal healthcare, Procter and Gamble added, “Vicks ki Goli is beloved for its timeless and iconic communication, recognizable across the country for relieving 'khich khich' and enabling one to speak with confidence without any throat irritation. Singh has the natural ability to connect with a wide audience and through this partnership, we aim to establish a stronger connect with consumers."

According to Transparency Market Research, global demand for decongestants has remained stable over the years, with sales usually increasing in winters when cold and flu cases are on an increase. During the forecast period 2016-2024, the global decongestants market is expected to witness steady growth, owing to increasing demand from the Asia Pacific.

Owing to steady economic growth, a burgeoning middle class has emerged in many Asian countries, especially in China and India. This consumer segment has increased the demand for many OTC healthcare products, as consumers are finally reducing their reliance on home remedies to treat common health problems. As a result of this, pharma companies can expect to witness higher demand for decongestants in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

