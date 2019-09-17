New Delhi: Electrical equipment maker Havells India Ltd has roped in actor Vicky Kaushal as the brand ambassador of its male grooming line of products, the company said on Tuesday.

The National Award winning actor will feature in a new campaign across platforms promoting the brand’s newly launched range of BT9000 trimmers, priced between ₹1,500 and ₹3,000.

The product comes with up to 20 lock-in-length settings, capture trim technology, digital and LED displays in colour options such as rose gold, chrome green and chrome blue. The brand campaign titled ‘Beard Kyun Ho Weird’ will witness Kaushal urging consumers to take charge of their looks and change the status quo.

“Vicky Kaushal is one of the rising young stars today, who has quickly cemented his position as not only a noteworthy actor, but also with his suave and sporty flair. The association with Vicky is a conscious decision to infuse self-control and confidence in the male grooming segment. Today, the industry is dominated by challengers and experimenters – audience who love to create their distinctive style statement and flaunt them to the world. The millennial generation who wants to take charge of its looks and prefer products that are technologically advanced. Additionally, the rise of beard culture has given way to new trimming trends and techniques, with trimmers emerging as one of the fastest growing product categories," said Ravindra Singh Negi, president – electrical consumer durables, Havells India Ltd.

The company said the average age of buyers of such products is between 16 years and 30 years. The male grooming segment has witnessed a dynamic shift over the last few years. Market research agency Mintel states that the average Indian man spends 42 minutes on grooming each day.

“At Havells, we have seen similar response across our target audiences with increasing purchases of cutting-edge, tech-driven, premium products in tier I and II cities. Havells has been growing at a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% year on year in the personal grooming category. With new launches and renewed consumer focus, our aim is to grow three to four times faster than the industry," Negi added.

Havells India Ltd ventured into male grooming category in 2017. It currently sells electric shavers, beard trimmer, nose and ear trimmer and body groomer. The brand competes with Dutch company Philips India Ltd and Japanese firm Panasonic Corporation to grab a share of the fast-growing electric personal grooming gadgets market.