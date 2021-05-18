VideoAmp taps former Trade Desk finance chief, raises $75 million
- Ad-tech company wants to expand its share of the digital and traditional media measurement pie
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Advertising-technology company VideoAmp Inc. has raised $75 million and tapped a new finance chief, a sign the company is ramping up its expansion efforts in the fast-changing industry.
Paul Ross, a former chief financial officer of Trade Desk Inc., another ad-tech business, succeeds Robert Leff in the CFO role. Mr. Leff has moved into the newly created position of chief investment officer.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!