Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Advertising >VideoAmp taps former Trade Desk finance chief, raises $75 million

VideoAmp taps former Trade Desk finance chief, raises $75 million

Premium
Photo Mint
3 min read . 07:30 PM IST ALEXANDRA BRUELL, The Wall Street Journal

  • Ad-tech company wants to expand its share of the digital and traditional media measurement pie

Advertising-technology company VideoAmp Inc. has raised $75 million and tapped a new finance chief, a sign the company is ramping up its expansion efforts in the fast-changing industry.

Paul Ross, a former chief financial officer of Trade Desk Inc., another ad-tech business, succeeds Robert Leff in the CFO role. Mr. Leff has moved into the newly created position of chief investment officer.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!