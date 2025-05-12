Virat Kohli to continue to rule ad world despite retirement from Tests, T20Is

NEW DELHI : Virat Kohli may have signalled the beginning of his farewell from international cricket with his decision to quit Tests almost a year after he retired from T20Is, but his commercial dominance is far from over, believe brand experts.

Despite stepping away from two key formats, Kohli’s stature as a global sports icon and brand ambassador is likely to remain unshaken in the near term as one-day internationals (ODIs) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) will keep him in the public eye.

In fact, Kohli’s brand “will have a longer shelf life compared to a few other cricketers" because of his far-reaching influence, according to some brand consultants, who added that he is a 'superstar' brand just like Amitabh Bachchan, the Khans, Sachin Tendulkar and M.S. Dhoni.

“Kohli's brand value remains intact in the short to medium term as he continues to play in ODIs and the IPL. His brand will have a longer shelf life compared to a few other cricketers due to his transformative impact on cricket globally," said Harsh Talikoti, director of corporate valuation advisory services at independent investment bank Houlihan Lokey.

There will only be a gradual decrease in his brand value, said Indranil Das Blah, a sports and entertainment industry professional and founder of AMP Sports.

“His brand value will also depend on how active he'd like to stay on social media and how much time he will spend in the country. But we see Tendulkar and Dhoni still as relevant despite their status in active cricket. If he doesn't actively engage in cricket and related formats to cricket like commentary or causes in India, then we will see a slow decline after 2-3 years," he said.

Clearly, if advertisers were looking for a cheaper deal as a result of his retirement from Test cricket, they are likely to be disappointed, said one sports brand consultant.

“Kohli is a commercial powerhouse with a significant social media influence and global reach. He is also known as a cultural icon ever since he redefined fitness culture in Indian cricket and as an ‘ideal’ family man. A major factor for his brand to be intact is his consistent on-field performances, and his impact as a leader and mentor of the pack," added Talikot.

The brand Kohli

Kohli is said to charge ₹3.5-4.5 crore for one-day and ₹7 crore for two-day endorsement schedules per year.

Kohli’s brand value saw a strong resurgence in 2023, rising 28.9% to $227.9 million from $176.9 million in 2022, according to Kroll’s latest 'Celebrity Brand Valuation' report. Kroll is a global risk and financial advisory firm that tracks the brand performance of celebrities across sectors.

The jump marked a sharp turnaround after two consecutive years of decline. In 2021, following his decision to step down as the captain of the T20I team (Men), his brand value declined by 21% to $185.7 million from a high of $237.7 million in 2020.

While his current valuation remains below that peak, the rebound signalled continual momentum for the former skipper’s brand.

In 2024, Kohli surpassed Neymar Jr. and became the second most followed athlete on the social media platform X. He has about 67.8 million followers there, second only to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has over 115 million.

His brand mix currently includes about 20 companies—such as MRF, HSBC India, O'cean Beverages, Essilor, Blue Star, and Digit Life Insurance—but that will change as he starts choosing more premium brands, Blah added.

Mint reported in April that Kohli joined homegrown sportswear startup Agilitas as an investor and brand ambassador, signalling a shift in strategy as his long-standing ₹110 crore endorsement deal with Puma came to an end.

“He has a very robust and impressive brand imprint and is a darling of cricket fans. That equity will continue to thrive despite his cricket achievements starting to wane. They love his spirit and style. That will not diminish," said Sandeep Goyal, chairperson of advertising agency Rediffusion. Rediffusion handles Shyam Steel, one of the brands Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have been representing for the last 6-7 years.

In an emotional Instagram post on Monday, Kohli wrote it had been 14 years since he first wore the "baggy blue" in Test cricket, and the format shaped and tested him and taught him life lessons. “As I step away from this format, it's not easy—but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for."

The announcement followed close on the heels of skipper Rohit Sharma's decision to retire from Test cricket. Sharma made his Test debut in 2007, four years before Kohli.