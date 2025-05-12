Virat Kohli to continue to rule ad world despite retirement from Tests, T20Is
SummaryVirat Kohli is a 'superstar' brand just like Amitabh Bachchan, the Khans, Sachin Tendulkar, and M.S. Dhoni, say brand consultants, and it will be a while before he starts lowering his rates.
NEW DELHI : Virat Kohli may have signalled the beginning of his farewell from international cricket with his decision to quit Tests almost a year after he retired from T20Is, but his commercial dominance is far from over, believe brand experts.
