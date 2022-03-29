This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and MS Dhoni witnessed a stellar jump in their brand values and they seem to have hit the right chords with the audience in 2021, according to the report
India's prolific batsman Virat Kohli continued to be the most powerful celebrity in India according to a report by Duff & Phelps, A Kroll Business. According to the report Virat Kohli's retains the top position for the fifth consecutive year with a brand value of $185.7 million (mn), albeit a significant drop from last year. The seventh edition of its Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2021 titled, “Digital Acceleration 2.0," was released today.
The study provides a ranking of India’s most powerful celebrity brands based on brand values derived from their brand endorsement portfolios and relative social media presence. It recognizes the impact of the second year of the pandemic on the overall celebrity endorsement space and the evolving Indian media and entertainment industry. Virat Kohli led the list while fellow cricketers MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma came in at fifth, eleventh, and thirteen positions.
Aviral Jain, Managing Director, Duff & Phelps, said: “While prominent Bollywood celebrities continue to feature in the list of top 20 celebrity brands, this year saw some notable changes. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and MS Dhoni witnessed a stellar jump in their brand values and they seem to have hit the right chords with the audience in 2021. We also saw more sportspersons rising in the top celebrity rankings, including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and PV Sindhu. This significant jump was because of the lesser competition from Bollywood celebrities since there were fewer theatrical releases in 2021."
Varun Gupta, Head of Asia Pacific, Valuation Advisory Services, said, “Businesses and brands have heavily leveraged social media and other online platforms for brand endorsements this year, too, with below par weightage to traditional platforms. 2021 also saw the emergence and growth of several startups in the fintech and direct-to-consumer (D2C) business segments that significantly contributed to the overall number of brand endorsements undertaken by the top 20 celebrities. As traditional as well as upcoming industries adopted the digital route to continue engaging with their consumers, we observed greater traction in fintech, social media and OTT platforms, and D2C platforms from a celebrity endorsement standpoint."
Here are the main key highlights of the report
Virat Kohli consistently tops the charts for the fifth time in a row as India's most valued celebrity with a brand value of $185.7 million.
Ranveer Singh who is at second position moved a rank up this year with a brand value of $158.3 million.
Akshay Kumar landed the third position this year with a brand value of $139.6 million.
Alia Bhatt moved up two ranks this year with a brand value of $68.1 million.
MS Dhoni ranked fifth this year with a brand value of $61.2 million.
