Virat Kohli’s brand value declines, Dhoni gains: Duff& Phelps

The decline in Kohli’s brand value may have been a result of his resignation from the ODI and T20 captaincy and the related controversy. Both, the officials of the cricketing body Board of Control for Cricket in India, and former Indian cricket team captain Kohli were engaged in a war of words during the captaincy controversy. “His recent on-field outcomes may have also impacted brand Kohli. Yet he continues to hold more than 30 brands in his portfolio spread across product categories," said Aviral Jain, managing director of Duff & Phelps. Some brands came and went but his endorsement portfolio remained constant. His fee, too, remained constant as it was during his captaincy days, Jain added.