Welcome to the ad-free internet

The Economist 7 min read 12 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Summary
- As the rich pay to banish commercials, advertisers hunt for their attention elsewhere
For a preview of what lies wrapped beneath the Christmas tree, log in to Facebook. The social network tracks its users’ behaviour so intimately that it is able to personalise ads with a precision that sometimes verges on mind-reading. Its ad-stuffed newsfeed at this time of year embodies the internet’s great trade-off: consumers enjoy free services, but must submit to bombardment with commercials from companies that know who has been naughty or nice.
