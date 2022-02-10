NEW DELHI : Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 hotel brands, has announced the launch of the wellness-focused “Let’s Rise" campaign for travellers to regain control and enhance their own well-being when they travel. With use of the line “We are all risers", the new campaign speaks about a community of achievers and reinforces the brand’s commitment to guests’ holistic sense of well-being, the company said. The hotel company has created a video featuring its new brand ambassador for India Bollywood actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Aiming to lift the pandemic-weary spirits, bodies and minds through the power of dynamic movement, restful sleep and balanced nutritious meals, the video reinforces the brand’s commitment to well-being, with a particular focus on three of the brand’s six wellness pillars, move well, eat well and sleep well, said the firm. The video has been shot in Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I work towards maintaining an active lifestyle, following a healthy diet while giving my mind and body ample rest and respect, so that I can always put my best foot forward in everything I do. Which is why I'm proud to be the face and voice of Westin’s ‘Let’s Rise’ campaign, a concept which is in line with my thinking."



"We created the campaign to inspire everyone to be a 'riser', to push forward, stay active and maintain good physical and mental health," said Neeraj Govil, senior vice president, operations, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International.



“Kareena as an individual practices a lifestyle that is composed and well-maintained. She is hence a great fit for the brand...", he said.



Last week, Marriott Bonvoy, the parent company's travel programme announced a collaboration Arjuna Award winning golfer Shiv Kapur through a multi-faceted contract as a Marriott Bonvoy ambassador. The programme also has a tie up with sports team Mumbai Indians.

According to India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian hotel market including domestic, inbound and outbound was estimated at $32 billion in FY20 and is expected to reach $52 billion by FY27, driven by the surging demand from travelers and sustained efforts of travel agents to boost the market.

But as per the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), in FY21, the Indian hotel industry has taken a hit of Rs. 1.30 lakh crore ($17.81 billion) in revenue due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.