‘We have maintained our strong organic growth'
Summary
- CEO of Publicis Groupe South Asia Anupriya Acharya talks about evolving landscape of advertising in economic uncertainties & tech evolution. She discusses strategic manoeuvres Publicis is adopting in response to global economic conditions, recent elections & the surge in digital transformation.
Mumbai: Publicis Groupe, the French multinational advertising and public relations company, has become a world leader in its segment in terms of market cap, leaving behind rivals such as Omnicom Group, the Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG), WPP and Dentsu. However, in India, WPP is still the market leader. But Anupriya Acharya, chief executive officer (CEO) of Publicis Groupe South Asia, is on a mission to change the pecking order. Under Acharya, who joined Publicis’ ZenithOptimedia in 2013 and subsequently took over her current role in 2019, the company has delivered double-digit growth every year. Today, the company has over 6,000 people in India, with more than 2000 in the global delivery centre. In an exclusive interview with Mint Acharya sheds light on the evolving landscape of advertising amidst economic uncertainties and technological evolution. Acharya discusses the strategic manoeuvres Publicis is adopting in response to global economic conditions, recent elections, and the surge in digital transformation. Edited excerpts…