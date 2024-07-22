Q: What are the biggest challenges you foresee for the advertising industry in the next five years?

The creative industries at large, including advertising, are in the midst of dramatic transformation brought about by the rise of new technologies, the increasing demand for social responsibility, changing consumer values and eco-systems, and growing competition from new entrants and alternative models. Access to new technologies–both on the supply and demand side–is perhaps the most significant new variable that the industry is working with. While creativity unquestionably continues to be at the core of what the industry delivers, both the input mechanisms that inform creativity and the outputs where it is manifested are changing at a rapid clip. The fact that nuanced and sharp insight is at the core of the best creative solutions is not new news, however, the richest source of insights is very new as the industry learns to harness gigantic amounts of data to derive it. Similarly, the importance of storytelling in engaging with consumers is not new, however the ability to do so effectively in a disaggregated platform environment is. The power of a unified humanistic core of a brand is not new, however, the skill required to preserve its integrity at scale in a hyper-personalised and hyper-local world is being developed. The idea of automation in the service of creative delivery is not new, but effectively harnessing the myriad ways in which it can augment it today is an evolving process. And last but not the least, the fact that creativity must demonstrate effectiveness is not new news, but new platforms and technologies that have made measurability much more specific and granular mean the industry is greatly more accountable and responsible for the impact of the creative product it delivers.