What constitutes advertising is an evolving debate: Subhash Kamath

These are issues which are currently under conversation at ASCI. A lot has changed and evolved over the last few years and OTT platforms are a product of it. Cable TV Act clearly states ads which do not confirm to the ASCI codes will not be allowed to air on television. Similarly, we have to see if OTT comes into that context. The fundamental objective of ASCI codes is to protect consumer interest and guide our members towards more responsible advertising. I believe that doesn't change whether the platform is OTT or television. When I say we are working on future focused strategies these kinds of new platforms will be discussed and brought under our conversations.