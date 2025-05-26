Seen, sent, but never read – WhatsApp’s new privacy story
In its boldest marketing move yet, WhatsApp has launched “Not Even WhatsApp"—a global campaign that puts privacy front and centre. The 60-second TV spot in India, directed by Achowe and shot across Delhi’s Yamuna banks and Chandni Chowk, flips the camera to the app’s POV—where your most mundane messages stay unseen, even by WhatsApp itself.