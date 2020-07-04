WhatsApp's new India brand campaign positions it as a safe messaging service

NEW DELHI: WhatsApp launched its new brand campaign ‘It’s Between You’ in India that narrates real stories about how Indians communicate daily on the instant messaging platform with their kin. This comes after its high-decibel campaign on fighting fake news in 2018. The campaign highlights how the chat platform's end-to-end encryption helps users feel safe to share their lives with others.

NEW DELHI: WhatsApp launched its new brand campaign ‘It’s Between You’ in India that narrates real stories about how Indians communicate daily on the instant messaging platform with their kin. This comes after its high-decibel campaign on fighting fake news in 2018. The campaign highlights how the chat platform's end-to-end encryption helps users feel safe to share their lives with others.

Created by advertising agency BBDO India and directed by Dear Zindagi fame director Gauri Shinde, the campaign, through two films, highlights how WhatsApp has bridged distance and became a platform to communicate with friends and family to feel an emotional connection while often isolated and separated across long distances.

Created by advertising agency BBDO India and directed by Dear Zindagi fame director Gauri Shinde, the campaign, through two films, highlights how WhatsApp has bridged distance and became a platform to communicate with friends and family to feel an emotional connection while often isolated and separated across long distances. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Based on a true story, the first film titled 'Caregiver' shows an elderly woman and her caregiver, who are now separated. The woman is seen sharing her most private moments with her nurse over WhatsApp through a text message, an audio message and a video call which makes her feel connected, cared for and fulfilled.

The second story is a light and fun film about two sisters connecting through WhatsApp video call when one of them feels hesitant to get a haircut at home.

“With WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption, we come closest to replicating real-life interactions and that's when we can truly be ourselves. The conversations you have, the jokes you tell and the memories you relive belong to you and deserve to stay between you," said Avinash Pant, director - marketing at Facebook India.

The campaign will be promoted across television and digital platforms throughout India.

Josy Paul, chief creative officer and chairman, BBDO India said WhatsApp was looking for a campaign that would talk to its 2 billion users globally.

"The brand idea ‘It’s Between You’ is a simple capture of that feeling. It’s what led us to real human stories where intimacy liberates you in so many ways," he added.

Topics WhatsAppAdvertising