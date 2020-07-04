WhatsApp’s new brand campaign to showcase how Indians use the platform

NEW DELHI : WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned platform, on Saturday said it is launching a brand campaign “It's Between You" in India to showcase real stories how Indians are using the platform to communicate in a secure manner.

WhatsApp said its ads will highlight how its features like texts, video calls or even a voice message (which is end-to-end encrypted) help replicate in-person conversations. One of the ads features an elderly woman and her caregiver, while the second one is about two sisters.

WhatsApp has collaborated with Bollywood director Gauri Shinde along with BBDO India to create the two ads.

India is among the biggest markets for WhatsApp. It has over 400 million users in the country.

“WhatsApp continues to serve as a crucial lifeline for people relying on the platform to intimately communicate with their friends and family while separated across long distances," according to PTI quoting Facebook India director (marketing), Avinash Pant.

The campaign was shot in the early days of lockdown, and the production happened remotely following utmost standards of safety and precaution, Pant added.

In the past, WhatsApp has run radio and print campaigns across various states in the country, asking people to check the veracity of information received as a forward before they share it with others as part of its efforts to curb the spread of fake news on its platform.

