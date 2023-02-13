Why advertisers may be overemphasizing performance marketing

I’ve done some research where we found that [online deals and checkout countdown timers that mimic frenzied limited-time sales tactics used in offline retail stores]—consumers don’t care about them at all. If anything, they make them skeptical, and consumers push away from them. For a small business, if they focus too much on performance marketing, they’re going to be driven toward homogenization in a way that erodes effectiveness over time, because consumers get used to it, and that keeps the business from being differentiated from everybody else.