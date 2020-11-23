Why brands shouldn’t take social media backlash seriously

NEW DELHI: Three big brands, Zomato, ITC's Bingo and Tanishq, faced social media backlash for their advertising campaigns recently. Conversations around these brands along with boycott calls primarily dominated platforms such as Twitter in the last one month.

Tanishq was attacked for featuring an interfaith couple, Zomato was called out for allegedly funding hate by advertising on a news channel accused of airing divisive content. When Zomato tweeted it will look into the matter, the channel's fans got agitated and started deleting Zomato app.

More recently, the Bingo ad featuring Ranveer Singh invited the ire of fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who claimed it was mocking him. Hashtags such as #BoycottZomato, #Tanishqad, #BoycottTanishq, #BoycottITC, #BoycottBollywood and #NoSushantNoBollywood among others kept trending on Twitter which leads the social media outrage bandwagon.

Twitter barely has 18 million users in India compared to Facebook (over 300 million) and Instagram (over 90 million).

But to make a hashtag trend, there is no official minimum number of tweets required, said Siddharth Malhotra, capability lead for Online Reputation Management (ORM) of Merkle Sokrati, a Dentsu India-owned digital agency. However, usually trending starts with over 1,000 tweets being put out on a particular hashtag. “A trend is determined keeping multiple factors in mind, count of tweets being just one. Twitter shows trends on the basis of a user location, interests and the people they follow," he added.

Trends on Twitter can also be bought for a minimum duration of 24 hours, Malhotra added. The hashtag will show a 'sponsored' tag under the hashtag to differentiate organic and promoted trends. Brands often use it to promote a product launch or an event.

According to a digital agency executive, since trends are dynamic, on a buzzy news day it would take multiple users to sustain the trend by tweeting through the day. “One can further amplify the trend by asking influencers to tweet about a particular issue which comes at a price ranging from ₹30,000 to ₹50,000," said the person on condition of anonymity.

Digital and social media experts said while brands must keep track of what consumers are saying about them online, social media backlash, which is often motivated, needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as it is not a true representation of their consumer base.

Debarpita Banerjee, president- north and east, FCB Ulka and head FuelContent India noted that trolls tend to go after brands that have the potential for a higher decibel.

"Though I have seen many brands and leadership turn a complete blind eye to unnecessarily trolling and social media bullying as well," she added.

However, Shrenik Gandhi, chief executive officer and co-founder of digital marketing agency White Rivers Media, said that a lot of decision-making and intelligent audiences are on Twitter including opinion leaders hence Twitter trending is still important. “Besides, the platform has inherent discoverability compared to Instagram which is a rather private platform for a majority of users therefore hashtags are easily seen on Twitter," he added.

But Gandhi is quick to add that it is not wise for brands to give in to digital bullying. “…a classic case in point is Tanishq controversy where I felt the brand gave into bullying. Social media backlash is inconsequential beyond a certain period of time. However, if an issue is serious, brands must own up and apologise," he added.

ITC, for instance, took a stand by stating that a completely false, erroneous and mischievous message was being posted/circulated alleging that an advertisement of Bingo! is making fun of a late Bollywood celebrity. "Such kind of erroneous messages are knowingly spreading falsehoods. We request you to not fall prey to such mischievous posts," the company said.

In most cases, while brands may be seen as helpless victims of cyber bullying, Sandeep Goyal, chairman, Mogae Media, marketing and communication agency has a contrarian view on the issue, dubbing the digital outrage as part of marketing plan of brands.

"Half of the times most social media outrage seems engineered to me. I feel that brands are equal suspects when an ad attracts unnecessary attention on social media. One must question whether this is trolling or a simple part of a marketing plan. It's difficult to believe that brands are not aware of the repercussion of their strategies especially the ones which are digital first businesses," he said.

