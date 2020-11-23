Why brands shouldn’t take social media backlash seriously

But to make a hashtag trend, there is no official minimum number of tweets required, said Siddharth Malhotra, capability lead for Online Reputation Management (ORM) of Merkle Sokrati, a Dentsu India-owned digital agency. However, usually trending starts with over 1,000 tweets being put out on a particular hashtag. “A trend is determined keeping multiple factors in mind, count of tweets being just one. Twitter shows trends on the basis of a user location, interests and the people they follow," he added.