New Delhi: Not just off-screen, celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is also heating up the small screen as they promote the fashion vertical of the e-commerce platform Flipkart in new advertising campaign. Under the year-old 'India Ka Fashion Capital' series, Flipkart has launched multiple television spots featuring the actors who have been collaborating with the brand individually in the past, but have appeared together for the first time in a national campaign.

The third edition of campaign builds on the previous two campaigns and intends to reinforce Flipkart Fashion as the go-to-fashion destination for all of India. In one of the ads, Alia Bhatt is seen talking about how Ranbir Kapoor’s clothing are easily available on Flipkart while the second ad shows the male actor is seen convincing his friend about shopping from the website. The third ad features both the actors travelling in a bus together while talking about how easy it is to buy gifts for loved ones from Flipkart.

The campaign will be live on television and digital platforms, for a period of eight weeks till July. Apart from three television spots, consumers can expect a plethora of curated digital content. In addition to showcasing a wide collection of Indian and Western wear for men and women, the campaign also features Alia and Ranbir in candid interviews, and talking about their top fashion habits for all their fans to follow.

Flipkart is supported by agencies Lowe Lintas and Dentsu Webchutney for the complete planning, launch and execution of this innovative integrated brand campaign. In addition to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the campaign also features popular movie icons of South India, namely, Samantha Akineni, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salman.

Anil Goteti, senior vice-president - marketing at Flipkart said, “Flipkart Fashion today is India’s preferred fashion platform, with the latest, trendiest styles, updated daily. We are excited to have partnered, yet again, with some of India’s finest actors including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, for this campaign. We are certain that with our unique proposition to offer Something New Everyday, our consumers will find reasons to visit and interact with our platform daily."

According to advertising experts while it is a good idea to bring together a young celebrity couple on-screen, the chemistry between Bhatt and Kapoor fails to deliver. Priya Gurnani, creative head, Publicis Worldwide, Bengaluru gives due credit to Flipkart for bringing the couple together but she feels that their chemistry is almost nil. “The last punch line has been Flipkart’s style of storytelling for many years. In this particular commercial whether the penny drops is good enough is debatable. It just feels like the opportunity wasn’t used to its fullest," she said.

For Alpa Dedhia, business director at advertising agency VMLY&R the celebrity couple do not create a spark on-screen along with weak delivery of the core message of providing best fashion. “However, the kids (as adults) are still the real stars in the communication and thanks to them we still know it's a Flipkart ad," she added.