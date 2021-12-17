NEW DELHI: E-gaming app WinZO is going to launch its multilingual brand campaign in close collaboration with Piyush Pandey, Ogilvy’s chairman of global creative and executive chairman, India.

The campaign will drive its objective of delivering 'winning moments' through a relatable social platform. Through this campaign, the company said it aims to establish itself as the preferred destination for interactive entertainment for every household of 'Bharat'.

The campaign theme and stories were conceptualised by Pandey who has many successful brand campaigns for multinational companies under his belt.

The company said the campaign aims to capture raw human emotions of competition, winning and associated elation that creates lasting social connections.

It also aspires to emphasize on how diverse people, cutting across age, gender, and geographies, can bring their aspirations of competition and entertainment from their daily lives online.

These everyday conquests, it said, have been articulated and crafted into four humorous video stories by Ogilvy which will be launched as commercials across digital and social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram as well as other electronic modes such as TV, radio, OTT platforms, among others, to maximise the brand’s visibility.

The company had launched its multi-media campaign 'Jeetne Mei Kick Hai' last year which celebrated the “kick of winning" in people’s daily lives and helped establish the brand’s relatability and recall value.

The upcoming campaign, as an extension of this, will expand on the theme of excitement experienced by individuals in social circles merely by small winning moments, bringing forth the spirit of the platform alive.

Saumya Singh Rathore, co-founder of the firm said India is at the epicenter of a rapidly growing trillion-dollar global gaming opportunity. "Piyush has not only helped build brands but also contributed in building large sectors through his campaigns over decades," she said.

Pandey of Ogilvy added, “Playing some game or the other is inbuilt in human nature. We’ve tried to get into real life and real ways of how each one of us, no matter what strata of society we come from, enjoy these moments. And from there comes the belief that WinZO gives you a lot of opportunities to play games that you thoroughly enjoy and get the kick of winning from."

As a part of its brand development exercise, WinZO has also secured the principal sponsorships for two major Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) teams, Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants, as well as associate sponsorship for Patna Pirates. PKL is the second most followed sporting league in the country after Indian Premier League.

According to Sequoia India and the Boston Consulting Group, which have co-authored a report Mobile Gaming Market by 2025, India’s gaming sector is expected to reach $5 billion by 2025. There are now over 300 million gamers in India, and revenue across all gaming devices reached $1.8 billion in 2020, up 500% from 2016. The big driver is mobile gaming, which accounted for $1.5 billion last year.

