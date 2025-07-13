Wit and Chai bets on ambitious ramp-up to hit ₹200 crore revenue
Gaurav Laghate 5 min read 13 Jul 2025, 04:24 PM IST
Summary
Bootstrapped creative agency Wit and Chai is scaling fast through acquisitions, UK expansion, and a no-frills, results-driven approach. The founders now want to build a ₹200 crore business by rethinking what an agency should do and look like.
MUMBAI : In a category crowded with pitch decks and posturing, Pune-based creative agency Wit and Chai is choosing to do things differently. Started six years ago by three friends with no formal advertising background, the company is now scripting an ambitious growth story, with eyes set on a ₹200 crore revenue target.
topics
