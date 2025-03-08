Women’s Day 2025: ‘She Directs Ads’ collective launched to amplify voices of Indian female ad directors

Women's Day 2025: 'She Directs Ads', a collective dedicated to amplifying the voices of Indian female advertising directors was launched on Saturday to mark the International Women's Day.

Founded by a group of women filmmakers from India’s advertising industry, this initiative aims to celebrate, connect, and create opportunities for women directors.

Despite their contributions to some of the most compelling campaigns, female directors remain underrepresented in ad filmmaking. With an Instagram page as its first platform, ‘She Directs Ads’ seeks to change that by creating visibility, fostering collaborations, and opening doors for emerging and established talent alike.

"This is about recognition, representation, and rewriting the narrative," said Kopal Naithani, Founder of the collective. “There are many talented women directing advertisements in India, yet only a handful are recognised. It’s time the industry—and the world—sees and supports them.” Naithani is also Founder-Director of Superfly Films.

The inception Naithani explained how the collective was born. “During my time atSee It Be It, a career acceleration program at Cannes Lions, I witnessed the incredible support and energy that women brought to one another. It made me think if there could be such a community or collective that I could form here in India. As directors we have very solo journeys and barely any contact with our own peers. So I decided to host an impromptu gathering at my office, inviting every woman director I could find. I was not sure where the night would go but the overwhelming response that night made it clear this couldn’t just be a casual evening. And that’s howShe Directs Ads was born.”

“What started as a casual meeting quickly turned into something powerful: regardless of their seniority and experience, every woman in the room felt equally seen, heard, and valued. Everyone opened up about their experiences—the tough competition, the struggles, and what it really feels like to navigate this industry. It planted the seed of a movement—what if women could be each other's strongest allies, mentors, and friends all at once?” added Akanksha Seda, ad-filmmaker, Good Morning Films.

The road ahead Seda said ‘She Directs Ads’ aims to grow into an international collective, hosting forums, talks, workshops, and even hopefully launching awards and recognitions to celebrate women in advertising.

Naithani hoped to bring some gender balance to the crews, especially in the technical departments and mentor young girls entering the industry.

“You don’t have to navigate this journey alone—community is the key to growth, support, and breaking barriers. When we uplift each other, we all rise together,” she said.

Seda had a powerful message for women, “Make your voice heard. Dig your heels. Stand your ground. Take up space. Demand for what’s due. Raise and support others like you.”

A growing tribe The collective has grown to include nearly 59 directors—and counting—who are actively shaping‘She Directs Ads’. From established directors to rising newcomers, each one shares the same enthusiasm and commitment to building this supportive space. Each member brings unique perspectives and energy, fostering collaborations that strengthen the industry and amplify women’s voices in advertising.

By building a strong community of women ad filmmakers, ‘She Directs Ads’ is not just a platform—it’s a movement. One that aims to break barriers, inspire future generations, and reshape the advertising landscape, one step at a time.