Wondrlab bets ₹30 crore on SaaS platform Hector to cut e-commerce chaos
Hector will help brands manage and optimise performance across e-commerce and q-commerce platforms by unifying fragmented data, offering real-time insights, and enabling campaign automation, positioning itself as a control centre for digital commerce growth.
MUMBAI : In a digital economy increasingly defined by high-velocity clicks and algorithmic shelves, brands are grappling with the chaos of managing e-commerce and quick commerce campaigns across multiple platforms. Marketing technology (martech) company Wondrlab is attempting to bring clarity with the launch of Hector, a proprietary SaaS (software as a service) platform built by its performance marketing arm Neon Digital.