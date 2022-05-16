Wunderman Thompson Mumbai appoints Anurag Tandon as managing partner

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tandon joins Wunderman Thompson from DDB Mudra where he served as managing partner heading its Mumbai and Ahmedabad operations focused on driving top line growth and delivering profitability.
Wunderman Thompson India has appointed Anurag Tandon as its managing partner to lead its Mumbai operations with immediate effect. In his new role, Tandon will focus on growing the company’s clients in Mumbai and work with teams on providing business solutions for brands by leveraging the agency’s capabilities of creative, technology, strategic consultancy, commerce and data-driven experience and design.
He was also global brand director for Unilever’s ice cream business and was responsible for developing integrated brand strategies and communication plans in markets across SEA, NAMET and LATAM.
With over 20 years of experience in building and nurturing brands, Anurag has a deep understanding of the culture and consumer across varied industries like automobiles, consumer goods, fashion, retail and financial services. With a proven track record of achieving business targets, leading new business initiatives and identifying and mentoring talent, Tandon has a strong focus on growing brand footprint with an eye on ROI in a rapidly changing media and consumer landscape.
Commenting on Tandon’s appointment, Shams Jasani, CEO, Wunderman Thompson, South Asia, said, “Mumbai is one of our strongest offices and with our focus on being the strategic partner for our clients across the brand and consumer experience ecosystem, we are delighted to onboard Anurag at this critical juncture to augment growth for our clients and teams. With his strong track record of achieving business targets and vast experience across diverse categories and brands, we are convinced that he will be able to accelerate the momentum we have and achieve great success."
Tandon said, “The constant evolution of consumer journeys poses a constant challenge for clients. There is a need for integration of services and providing experiences around the brand which Wunderman Thompson is uniquely poised to deliver.“
According to Expert Market Research, India’s advertising market was valued at nearly ₹670 billion in 2020. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period of 2022-2027 to reach ₹1253.2 billion by 2026.