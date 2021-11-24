NEW DELHI: Good Vibes, a private label brand of beauty e-commerce company Purplle.com, has announced actor Yami Gautam as its brand ambassador. The actor will feature in the brand’s first full scale introductory campaign. The private label sells skincare and haircare products.

Gautam, the company said in a statement, was picked for her girl-next-door look. Manash Lifestyle, the company behind the e-commerce firm, has also launched a brand campaign 'Glow Ka Missing Piece' with the actor.

Priyanka Dey who is director, brand services for Ideas Farm that came up with the campaign said, “In a cluttered beauty space of sameness, we found the right balance of a light hearted story told through Yami. A striking visual that also communicates the larger product benefit as well."

Nippun Aneja, chief business officer at Manash Lifestyle said, “Yami, with her authenticity, exuberates beauty for all and has a strong connect with audiences."

Yami Gautam added, “My perception of beauty has always been to be your natural self in what makes you comfortable, and it feels good to work with a brand that echoes the same values."

According to ResearchAndMarkets.com, India's cosmetics market was valued at $13,191.23 million in FY20 and is forecast to grow in double digit CAGR of 16.39% through FY25-26 to reach $28,985.33 million by then.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.