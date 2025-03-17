India Masters might have beaten West Indies Masters in the final of the International Masters League (IML) 2025, but what caught people's eye was the unnecessary heated altercation between Yuvraj Singh and Tino Best at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday.

The incident took place in the 13th over of India Masters innings. While the ignition point of the altercation wasn't known, the visuals showed Yuvraj Singh pointing fingers at Tino Best while the West Indies pacer retaliated continuously.

The moment got such intense that even the likes of Brian Lara, Ambati Rayudu and umpire Billy Bowden had to intervene to separate the duo.