Zee co-creates campaign with Maggi, Amul as new episodes of TV shows return

NEW DELHI: Intriguing billboards of big brands such as Amul Lassi, Nestle's Maggi, and Cadbury Dairy Milk cropped up across Delhi and Mumbai, asking consumers to stock up and brace themselves for 13 July. People were left guessing as these hoardings did not reveal much except for a hashtag which said #13thKiTaiyyari ki jiye. Curiosity led some people to even share pictures of these billboards on Twitter.