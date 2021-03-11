New Delhi: Over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platform ZEE5 has unveiled an integrated marketing campaign to bring television viewing audience on the digital platform.

Targeting TV viewing audiences between 25 and 45 years of age across tier II and III towns, ZEE5’s ATM or ‘Any Time Manoranjan’ campaign positions the platform as a one-stop destination for all kinds of content ranging from TV shows, movies and news for free to its advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) consumers. The campaign features celebrities Shraddha Arya and Tejashri Pradhan showing people the ease of consuming content on ZEE5.

It will be launched in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bangla.

“We have been getting traffic from smaller cities but there are still fence sitters who we are trying to educate through this campaign about the multiple benefits of consuming content on ZEE5," said Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India. "We have strengthened our AVOD content library going beyond catch up TV content and adding over 1,500 movie titles across 12 local languages. With increasing affinity for Korean shows, we have dubbed some Korean titles in Hindi as well for the audience. Though our original content still remains behind the pay wall."

Kalra said that out of the country’s 300-400 million broadband users, ZEE5 gets 65.9 million monthly active users (MAUS) and 5.4 million daily active users (DAUS).

“That is an encouraging number and we wish to grow this base further," he added.

To boost user base, the advertising campaign will be promoted across multiple ZEE network channels, leveraging prime time spots as well as some new launches like Indian Pro Music League to get maximum reach.

The campaign will also be rolled out across owned social media platforms and will drive conversations through influencer marketing to further amplify the proposition. The platform will also target tier II and III towns with creatives in high-footfall areas and run campaigns across top radio stations in key markets. To highlight the campaign, ZEE5 will add ATM messaging in all the featuring banners for tentpole shows to build further recall.

