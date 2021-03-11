ZEE5 launches ad campaign targeting small-town users

“We have been getting traffic from smaller cities but there are still fence sitters who we are trying to educate through this campaign about the multiple benefits of consuming content on ZEE5," said Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India. "We have strengthened our AVOD content library going beyond catch up TV content and adding over 1,500 movie titles across 12 local languages. With increasing affinity for Korean shows, we have dubbed some Korean titles in Hindi as well for the audience. Though our original content still remains behind the pay wall."