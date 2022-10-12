Zee-Sony to escalate war for ads, content3 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 01:02 AM IST
- New entity to have top viewership of 26.7%, followed by Disney Star with 20%
NEW DELHI : The impending merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. Ltd is expected to set the stage for fierce competition in India’s media and entertainment industry, with the combination receiving approval from fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India last week.