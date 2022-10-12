Zee-Sony to escalate war for ads, content

Media industry experts and analysts said once Zee and Sony are merged, the combined entity will take on two large broadcasting networks—Disney Star and Viacom18—for a larger share of advertising, as well as in attracting more and more content producers to work with them. With a combined viewership of 26.7%, Zee and Sony are likely to surpass Disney Star in the broadcast segment (the current leader at 20%) and compete with Viacom18 to acquire rights to more sports properties to build its portfolio. Viacom18 currently holds the digital rights to the cricket Indian Premier League (IPL) for five years starting 2023.