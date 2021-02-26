Zenith appoints Ramsai Panchapakesan as national buying head

Publicis Groupe owned media agency Zenith India on Friday announced the appointment of Ramsai Panchapakesan as national buying head. He will be in charge of the company’s pan-India media operations, working within Publicis Media’s investment practice, PMX, to leverage scale in the local marketplace in India.

He joins the agency from GroupM's media firm m/SIX where he was serving as an agency trading lead.

“We are continuously strengthening the media buying vertical at Zenith and with the on-boarding of Ramsai Panchapakesan we are confident of reaching our evolving objectives. He has been a steady force behind establishing the business process in sales and buying functions across his clients in the industry. His work experience and solutions-oriented approach will add great value to our organisation," said

Jai Lala, chief operating officer, Zenith India.

Panchapakesan has over two decades of experience working in the media buying, sales and planning vertical. He was principal partner – The Exchange Lead (North & East) at media agency Mindshare. He also comes with experience in media ad-sales having worked with broadcaster Viacom18 Network as national head (ETV Bangla & ETV Oriya) and general manager – Network Sales (North & East).

He has worked with clients such as Muthoot Finance Group, PepsiCo India, Motorola/Lenovo, American Express, Lufthansa Airlines, Samsung, Yamaha Motors, Dyson, Tata Steel, Ford, Grofers and Urban Clap among others.

On his new role Panchapakesan said, “I am excited to be a part of Zenith and I look forward to the new role. With my core expertise and skill sets, I look forward to bring significant value to the company."

Zenith India operates across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru offering services across communications & media planning, content, performance marketing, value optimisation and data analytics. It handles variety of clients across categories including fast moving consumer goods firm Nestlé, technology manufacturer Lenovo, HDFC Life, video streaming platform Zee5, ICICI Prudential , Beam Suntory, Motorola, and Hero Electronics among others. It has also created specialised units to handle big clients such as GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Hero MotoCorp.

