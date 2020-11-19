Zomato faces social media backlash for advertising on Republic TV

NEW DELHI: Online food delivery platform Zomato is in the eye of a Twitter storm after Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar called out the company and its chief executive Deepinder Goyal for advertising on ‘hate-espousing’ news channels such as Republic TV. Zomato replied to her tweet saying it doesn’t ‘endorse any content except its own’, but will look into it.

Hey @zomatoin @zomato @deepigoyal I’m your regular customer.. do u plan to #DefundTheHate & pull your ads from hate espousing channels like @Republic_Bharat ? I’m not okay with my money even indirectly funding this kind of communal bigoted hate! Pls let your consumers know.. https://t.co/mMacP8IawZ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 18, 2020

This exchange did not go down well with a section of users on Twitter who began to call for #BoycottZomato which has been trending on the platform.

Some others, however, voiced their support for the channel using #IStandWithRepublic even as some called Swara Bhaskar an anti-national and urged people to boycott Bollywood celebrities. Users also shared screenshots of showing that they have either uninstalled the food delivery app, cancelled their Zomato Gold memberships or given low ratings with poor reviews on Google Play and Apple app stores.

An email sent to Zomato on the issue remained unanswered.

The Zomato controversy follows the Titan-owned Tanishq's festive ad featuring an interfaith couple which had to be withdrawn following a social media outrage.

Recently, homegrown dairy brand Amul was also called out on the micro-blogging platform for advertising on Sudarshan TV, a Hindi news channel which had posted a 45-second long promo of a programme claiming that Muslims are going for civil services with nefarious intentions.

Harish Bijoor, brand strategy expert and founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc, said brands are commercial entities which need to promote themselves keeping their best interest in mind.

"Brands must weigh the public opinion but they have to take their own call when it comes to taking decisions about promotional strategies. Everyone will have an opinion of their own and brands cannot bend to each opinion. I think brands don't need to act basis the social media rage which is often wrong and motivated. Social media, in my honest opinion, is a vocal minority of our society," he added.

