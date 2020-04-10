NEW DELHI : With team calls becoming a way of our work-from-home lives amidst the covid-19 lockdown, Zomato has launched a digital campaign under which it is providing quirky backgrounds to the users who are using Zoom video conferencing platform. Some of the wallpapers have funny one liners such as - Plans after this call: cook food, eat food, powered by veggies and likely to go and eat pancakes after this call.

nobody:



our marketing team: let's give everyone fun backgrounds for their zoom callshttps://t.co/MKjLnjKvRH pic.twitter.com/zD3mHYz6Gy — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) April 9, 2020

The idea behind the campaign is to stay relevant among its users who might not be actively using its platform.

"Zomato wallpapers is our way of making us feel like a single team - with food and the food ecosystem on our minds. Zomans can use it anywhere - in daily calls, on their social media profiles," said a Zomato India spokesperson.

The online food ordering and delivery platform is currently delivering essentials across 80 cities in the country. Zomato said that it aims to stay relevant by thinking about how it can pull through with its ecosystem in times like these - users, delivery partners, restaurant partners and employees.

"We have thought of each one of these constituencies and initiated some effort that impacts our collective future," the company spokesperson added.

Zomato regularly shares health advisories with its restaurant partners and set up has sanitization stations at several restaurants.

Restaurants which take adequate safety measures while preparing food have been given an option to showcase themselves on Zomato with the tag – “follows WHO safety practices".

The online food aggregator has also launched two other programs: Zomato Gold Support Fund – with an aim to help restaurants that are finding it difficult to support their workers. Individual users can contribute to this cause by purchasing or renewing an annual Gold membership. All proceeds from the Zomato Gold subscriptions in the month of April 2020 will go towards supporting restaurant workers and users will get an additional year of Gold free, as a token of our gratitude. This has already been launched in India and UAE and will be live in other markets over the next few days.

Zomato is also running coronavirus relief campaigns - 'feed the daily wager' and 'rider relief fund' to help protect its partners.