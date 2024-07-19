Advisory on protein supplements, health foods to prevent organ damage
Summary
- Consumption of protein supplements without supervision from a nutritionist or a dietitian can lead to kidney and cardiac damage. Now, the health ministry is stepping in to caution consumers, typically the fitness-conscious who go by the advice of gym trainers.
New Delhi: Gym-goers and fitness freaks chasing protein pills may need to tread with care, with their potential for serious organ damage prompting the Centre to caution the public about them.