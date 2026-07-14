Mint Explainer | How Aera wants to change airport user charges

Airports recover the costs of building new infrastructure, such as terminals and runways, from passengers and airlines even before the development is operational. India's airport tariff regulator, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Aera), wants to change this practice. Mint breaks down the proposal and its implications:
What has Aera proposed to change?
Airports recover their investment through the user development fee (UDF), paid by passengers and through other charges, such as landing and parking fees, paid by airlines. Airlines usually pass these costs on to consumers in ticket prices.
Aera’s proposal does not change this process. It changes only one thing: large infrastructure projects would be included in airport tariffs only after they become operational.
So if a new runway is commissioned in the third year of the project, the UDF the passenger will be charged will be adjusted starting from the third year. Not earlier years. If the runway does not come up as promised or is delayed, the passenger will not be charged for it.