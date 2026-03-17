Mumbai: Affordable housing lenders are increasingly luring borrowers with promises of future reductions in loan repayments as competition intensifies in the January-March quarter and firms rush to meet year-end credit targets, according to analysts.
Future EMI cut becomes sales pitch for affordable home loans
SummaryCompetition for small home loans has risen, pushing some of these financiers to adopt aggressive marketing strategies. Industry leaders said the aggressive push is not limited to affordable housing finance companies, while some acknowledged there could be instances of mis-selling.
Mumbai: Affordable housing lenders are increasingly luring borrowers with promises of future reductions in loan repayments as competition intensifies in the January-March quarter and firms rush to meet year-end credit targets, according to analysts.
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