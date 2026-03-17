Future EMI cut becomes sales pitch for affordable home loans

A report by Ambit Capital on 10 March found that some lenders are pitching potential interest rate cuts to customers within six to twelve months of loan disbursal to ease equated monthly installment (EMI) burdens. However, such promises may not always materialise. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lowered the policy repurchase rate by 125 basis points (bps) since February 2025 to 5.25%, and is now expected to keep the rates unchanged over the next few bi-monthly monetary policy reviews.