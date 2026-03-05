A new wave of affluent buyers in their twenties and early thirties is driving growth in India’s luxury watch market, forcing global brands to reposition for a more aspirational consumer.
India’s 20-somethings wind up a luxury watch boom
SummaryLuxury watches are no longer just for the elite in Mumbai or Delhi. Affordable luxury is seeing over 50% revenue growth as younger consumers in Tier II cities begin treating mechanical watches as collectable investments similar to gold.
