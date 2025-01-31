AFRICA-MINING/CONGO-ZAMBIA (FOCUS, PIX):FOCUS-Africa's big copper countries set their sights on the profits of trade

Gecamines already trading copper after deal with CMOC

Mining Indaba to be held in Cape Town Feb. 3-6

By Felix Njini and Clara Denina

JOHANNESBURG/ LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Africa's biggest copper producers, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, are working on deals to gain exposure to metal trading as a demand surge linked to artificial intelligence and the shift to greener energy promises hefty profits.

Congo and Zambia, which together represent more than 13% of global copper supply, have over the last year increased their focus on securing a share of the mined metal that they too can trade for profit.

Congo state-owned miner Gecamines is close to finalising a deal with Glencore to secure an allocation of about 51,000 metric tons of metal from Kamoto Copper Company (KCC), two sources familiar with the details told Reuters. They did not indicate any date for finalising the agreement.

Gecamines owns 25% of KCC and is negotiating for an allocation of the metal equivalent to its shareholding in the mine, the sources said.

Gecamines has already been trading almost 100,000 tons of copper, equal to its 20% shareholding in Tenke Fungurume Mining after reaching a deal with Chinese owner CMOC Group in July 2023.

The Congolese government is meanwhile seeking greater control over the sale of the metals in projects where it holds a stake, one of the sources said.

Congo owns 20% in Ivanhoe's Kamoa-Kakula mine, which aims to produce 520,000-580,000 tons of copper this year.

Gecamines also aims to secure more metal from its shareholding in producers including Zijin Group, the source said.

All the sources asked not to be named because they were not authorised to speak publicly.

The quest for copper is likely to be keenly debated when global investors, executives and government officials gather at next week's Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town.

African governments' efforts to maximise their share of profits, which historically have been concentrated in the hands of international companies, will also be a sensitive issue following events this month in Mali, where gold mining executives were arrested to force compliance with new mining rules.

Investors' perception of Congo and Zambia, which straddle the African Copperbelt, is that they are difficult places to invest, hence Verisk Maplecroft's Resource Nationalism Index categorises them as high risk.

Traders and some analysts said joint ventures had the potential to offer mutual benefits and to defuse tensions as the African governments seek expertise while firms such as Swiss trader Mercuria, previously less established in Africa than some houses, seek a greater presence on the continent.

Mercuria has set aside an initial budget of about $500 million to buy copper from local producers, backed by additional lines of credit as more metal supply becomes available, one of the sources said.

Mercuria did not respond to emailed questions.

Zambia owns between 10% and 20% in projects involving local units of Vedanta Resources, First Quantum Minerals and Barrick Gold through state firm ZCCM-IH .

NO SILVER BULLETS AND DOUBTS OVER DIVIDENDS

Indigo Ellis, managing director strategy and risk advisory at J.S. Held LLC, said dividends based on the volume of metal mined could help.

She also said government involvement in trade could give them the influence over price they crave.

But for all the activity, many analysts are doubtful governments will make easy profits from trade.

Hugo Brennan, head of EMEA Research at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft, said shifting towards metals trading was as unlikely as dividends to be a silver bullet.

Others said the risk was that private investors would be deterred.