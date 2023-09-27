'Agent' is a Telugu action-thriller film featuring Mammootty that is set to release on OTT platforms. ‘Agent’ was released in theatres on April 28.

Mammootty is known for his hit films like "Christopher" and "Bheeshma Parvam" in recent years. While 'Agent' generated extraordinary buzz prior to its release, the film received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. The film's producer Anil Sunkara regretted not shooting with a bounded script.

Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

There was controversy surrounding the film's OTT release date which was initially set for May 19, which was subsequently delayed indefinitely. The film would undergo re-editing, with some deleted scenes being added as per reports.

Agent OTT release- When to watch

"Agent" is an action thriller, centring around the story of Ramakrishna, also known as Ricky, who aspires to become a RAW agent.

His life takes a turn when he meets with Colonel Mahadev, the head of RAW. Ricky is tasked with assuming the identity of a new agent and embarking on a mission to Budapest to apprehend a former RAW agent turned rogue, who established his criminal syndicate.

The film is scheduled to premiere on OTT on September 29. The film's cast includes Mammootty, Akhil Akkineni, Dino Morea, Sakshi Vaidya and Vikramjeet Virk. 'Agent' is directed by Surender Reddy.

Where to watch Mammootty's ‘Agent’

Mammootty-starrer ‘Agent’ is set to release on OTT platform, Sony LIV. The official Sony LIV account posted on X, “The wait is over! Brace yourself for the wild adrenaline rush! The Agent starring Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni will be streaming on Sony LIV from 29th Sept."