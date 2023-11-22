Agri input companies report mixed Q2 results amid global slowdown; Dhanuka, Coromandel among top picks by Nuvama
Nuvama Institutional Equities downgraded Coromandel to 'Hold' position due to subsidy cuts, but remains optimistic about domestic agrochem.
Q2 earnings review: Agri input companies' Q2FY24 results, according to domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities, were a mixed bag. The robust revival of the monsoon during July and August, according to the brokerage, kept domestic demand steady; channel destocking, on the other hand, significantly hurt global demand. Global players suffered from low demand, which made it difficult to liquidate expensive inventory and resulted in losses (UPL, Sharda).