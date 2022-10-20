43.82 lakh tonnes buffer stock of pulses available to keep prices stable: Govt

NEW DELHI :The Centre on Thursday informed that at present 43.82 lakhs tonne of buffer stock of various pulses are available under Price Stabilization Fund (PSF) and Price Support Scheme (PSS) adding that government continuous monitoring and policy decisions has led to the stability in the prices of pulses.
“In order to augment the buffer stock, the government has started procurement of 1.00 Lakh tons of imported Tur and 50,000 tons of imported Urad. At present, the Government of India has 43.82 lakhs tonne of buffer stock of various pulses under PSF and PSS," said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in a statement.
The Centre keeps a close watch on the production, imports, exports and availability of essential commodities through frequent interaction with importers, research agencies, trade associations, etc, said Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs during a media interaction.
Import of Tur and Urad has been kept under ‘Free Category’ till 31 March 2023, the ministry said.
“In order to ensure smooth and seamless import of pulses to augment domestic availability, import of Tur and Urad has been kept under ‘Free Category’ till 31.03.2023. In respect of Masur, the basic import duty has been reduced to zero w.e.f. 27.07.2021 and the zero agriculture infrastructure and development cess w.e.f 13.02.2022 till 30.09.2022 has been extended till 31.03.2023," the statement reads.
Meanwhile, the Department of Consumer Affairs on 12 August 2022, issued a directive to all the states and UTs to enforce stock disclosure by stockholders of Tur under Section 3(2)(h) and 3(2)(i) of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and also to monitor and verify the stocks.
The states/UTs have also been asked to direct stockholder entities to upload the data of stocks held by them on the online monitoring portal of the Department of Consumer Affairs on weekly basis. Further, states have been requested to nominate the nodal officers to monitor the disclosure of tur stock by stockholders, the ministry said.
According to the ministry, due to continuous monitoring and policy decisions of Central Govt., all India average retail prices of major pulses have been fairly stable since starting of the year, except for normal seasonal price increases.
All India average prices of Gram dal and Masoor dal have slightly declined over last month, whereas all India average price of Tur dal, Urad dal and Moong dal have been stable with marginal increase over same period.
