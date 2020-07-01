70.32 lakh Kisan Credit Cards sanctioned with credit limit of 62,870 cr: Govt

The minister had also said that NABARD will extend additional refinance support of ₹30,000 crore for crop loan requirement of rural cooperative banks and regional rural banks. The scheme is front-loaded with on-tap facility to 33 state cooperative banks, 351 district cooperative banks and 43 RRBs available on tap based on their lending. The scheme is designed to meet post harvest rabi (winter) and current kharif (summer) requirements of 30 million small and marginal farmers in the months of May and June.