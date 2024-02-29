Industry
A crisis is brewing in Punjab and farmers know it
Sayantan Bera 8 min read 29 Feb 2024, 06:28 PM IST
Summary
- Farming in today’s Punjab, despite the stellar productivity in cereal crops, is staring at an impending tragedy. A groundwater crisis is likely to make growing paddy almost impossible, a decade from now. Farmers know this. Is there an alternative?
New Delhi: “I would like to pay particular tribute to the Punjab farmers," wrote C. Subramaniam in The Hand of Destiny, his memoir published in 1995. As India’s agriculture minister when it embarked on the ambitious Green Revolution project, which made the country self-sufficient in food grains within a short time, Subramaniam wrote that Punjab farmers “were pioneers…but for them I am convinced we would not have made a success of it."
