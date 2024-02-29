A crisis is brewing in Punjab and farmers know it

Another reason why the package failed to impress farmers is that returns from growing rice are way higher when compared to the proposed alternatives. A paddy grower from Punjab earns a gross return of ₹88,000 per hectare (without accounting for unpaid family labour and land rents), shows latest available data from the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (Cacp). This is largely due to superior yields of over six tonnes per hectare. In comparison, yield of pulses and oilseeds are far lower, hovering between one-two tonnes per hectare. These low yielding crops are also more prone to damage due to uneven rains and pest attacks. The Cacp data shows that the best returns on pulses is for tur dal, at ₹58,000 per hectare. Similarly, in maize the best any Indian farmer could achieve was ₹61,000 per hectare.