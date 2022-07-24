A novel way to fix post-harvest wastage is here

Development of agriculture infrastructure will help India take agriculture production dynamics to the next level. It would help reduce food wastage, and thus enable agricultural production to become more competitive, benefits of which would percolate to the level of the farmer in terms of higher income. Also, the farmer would be in a position to hold on to his produce, and supply to the market based on demand conditions. Access to community farming assets will help improve productivity levels.

