A spat over farming bodes ill for Ukraine’s future European prospects

The central Europeans’ pitch has been an emotional one: Ukrainians are fighting for the entire continent’s freedom, and so should not have to go through the years-long box-ticking exercise that applicants to the EU usually endure. Western Europeans have made the point that Ukrainian accession will come at a cost. Much of the EU’s budget is spent on farm subsidies or structural funds that go largely to poorer countries. If it were to join, Ukraine would have a fifth of all the farmland in the EU. Its population of over 40m had less than one-third the incomes of their EU neighbours (before the war). Bringing Ukraine’s farms in will mean less money for current recipients. Currently 18 out of the club’s 27 countries get more cash from Brussels than they pay in, including all of central Europe. The figure could drop to just four or five once Ukraine joins, according to estimates doing the rounds in EU circles.