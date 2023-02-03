Talking about the increase in the cultivation of the crops, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar said that this is a result of the combined efforts of our toiling farmer brothers and sisters, agricultural scientists and the farmer-friendly policies of the Modi Government. “The government focus is on increasing oilseeds production to reduce import dependency in edible oils. In 2021-22, country had to import 142 lakh tonnes of edible oils at a cost of ₹1.41 lakh crore. Due to renewed focus on oilseeds, area under oilseeds increased by 7.31% from 102.36 lakh hectares during 2021-22 to 109.84 lakh hectares this year."