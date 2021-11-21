Afghanistan’s opium business cranks up as the Taliban look the other way

“Everyone is poor here, and will become even poorer if we don’t grow poppies. There is no alternative: Our other produce simply has no market," said Salih Mohammad, a 55-year-old father of seven. He said he increased the land under poppy cultivation from 2.5 to 4 acres, or half of his leasehold, this month: “There is no doubt that people here will grow more poppies this year than in the past."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}