Keeping with the pandemic times, in a bid to boost export of the “king of fruits" in South Korea, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) organized Virtual Buyer Seller Meet (VBSM) on Thursday in collaboration with Indian embassy in Seoul and Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea (ICCK) for buyers and sellers from both countries.

“Due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, the export promotion programmes were not possible to be organized physically. APEDA took a lead to organize Virtual BSM to provide a platform to the exporters and importers of mangoes from India and South Korea," ministry of commerce and industry said in a statement.

India exported mangoes worth $57 million in FY20 to major destinations including United Arab Emirates, UK, US, Oman, Qatar among others. While most of the states in India have mango plantations, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka have major share in total production of the fruit.

Alphonso, Kesar, Totapuri and Banganpalli are leading export varieties from India. Mango exports primarily take place in three forms: fresh mango, mango pulp, and mango slice. Mangoes are processed by the APEDA registered packhouse facilities and then exported to various regions and countries.

Earlier this month, for the first time in this season, India shipped a consignment of 2.5 Metric Tonne (MTs) of Geographical Indication (GI) certified Banganapalli and Survarnarekha mangoes to South Korea sourced from farmers in Krishna and Chittor districts of Andhra Pradesh.

“The mangoes exported to South Korea, were treated, cleaned & shipped from the APEDA assisted and registered packhouse & vapor heat treatment facility at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh and exported by IFFCO Kisan SEZ (IKSEZ)," the statement said.

This was the first export consignment sent by IKSEZ, which is a subsidiary of IFFCO, a multi-state cooperative with a membership of 36,000 societies. “There is possibility of more exports of mangoes to South Korea this season. IFFCO Kisan SEZ has an agreement with Meejaim, South Korea for supplying 66 MTs of mango this season," commerce ministry said.

Nearly 400 MTs of fresh fruits & vegetables has been exported from the packhouse in Andhra Pradesh to European Union and non-EU countries. In the current season, 30 MTs of mangoes have been exported to EU, UK, Middle East and other countries.

